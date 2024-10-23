Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of a freed slave turned bounty hunter in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained became one of his most iconic roles. For the actor, working with one of the most recognizable filmmakers was above everything.

Tarantino is known for being meticulous with his vision, often pushing his actors to fully immerse themselves in the characters and the world he creates. While Foxx embraced the intensity and unpredictability of Tarantino’s distinct style, he once shared his experience working with the Academy Award-winning director, admitting he was often called out on set.

During a throwback conversation on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM podcast, Foxx opened up about working with Tarantino and how he had to face the director’s ruthless direction style. He said, “On the first day of rehearsal, I’m reading my lines, and he said, ‘Cut, can I talk to you for a second? Uh, what the f**k is that?’”

Foxx continued explaining that as Tarantino halted the shooting on the first day, he dragged him to his office, and what happened next was hard to digest.

The Day Shift actor’s portrayal of a former slave named Django, who, with the help of Christoph Waltz’s character, Dr. King Schultz, embarks on a journey to hunt down criminals and rescue his wife, Broomhilda von Shaft, played by Kerry Washington. Broomhilda is captivated by Leonardo DiCaprio’s menacing plantation owner, Calvin Candie.

Tarantino was known for his precise direction and was adamant that Foxx would stick to his vision for Django without improvising. However, at one point, Foxx’s self-assuredness on set frustrated the director, leading to a heated moment when Tarantino shouted at him, saying, “Do not f*** my film up.”

While Stern was shocked to hear this, Foxx further shared, “Listen, all of this shit – you have to be a f***ing slave! OK? He’s not cool, he’s a f***ing slave! He doesn’t know how to read. You come in with your f***ing Louis bag and your f***ing Range Rover. And you’re just… I’m so f***ing… you’re not Jim Brown! He’s a f***ing slave!… And then, and then, he becomes the hero. But lose that s***!”

