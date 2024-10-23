Scarlett Johansson has played a crucial role in shaping the Marvel universe with her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. As one of the original Avengers, she brought depth, strength, and vulnerability to the character, becoming a cornerstone in many of the MCU’s most crucial moments. From her appearances in Iron Man 2 to her leading role in the standalone Black Widow, the actress has flawlessly been part of Romanoff’s journey. But off-screen, Johansson faced a significant challenge during the pandemic when she entered a legal dispute with Disney over the release of Black Widow on Disney+, leading to a conflict over back-end compensation.

After the controversy, Johansson and Disney eventually reconciled, after the controversy but the actress remained committed to her craft and meaningful projects, not just high paychecks. This landed her a low-salary role in Asteroid City. The actress signed up for a $4000 weekly salary in Wes Anderson’s film. Asteroid City starred several A-list actors, including Tom Hanks, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston, and Tilda Swinton.

The movie is set in 1995 and follows transformative events at an annual Junior Stargazers Convention. Johansson played Midge Campbell, and Anderson applauded her role. “Scarlett’s voice is so expressive and interesting. I would say it’s her greatest strength.”

Despite Johansson’s modest payday, she was mesmerized by Asteroid City’s script. She appreciated the writers and said, “I was curious: Who is this person? How did she get here to be so successful at that time? She’s this star of stage and screen — what drove her there?”

Johansson applied her approach to analyzing and understanding her character, Midge Campbell, a 1950s star, a role that Anderson is said to have explicitly created with her in mind.

Although Anderson is known for being a highly structure director who sticks closely to his scripts, Johansson noted that she found room to explore and improvise her portrayal while still adhering to Anderson’s carefully crafted work.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood and Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Was Vin Diesel Was Considered A Risk In The Fast & Furious Franchise? Find Out What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News