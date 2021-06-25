Actress Isha Koppikar is enjoying a family vacation in London. On Friday, she posted a video having from a restaurant in London, where she dines with daughter Rianna.

Advertisement

While daughter Rianna enjoys the miso soup, Isha settles for salad.

Advertisement

“Salad is a must. Whatever you do, whatever you eat,” she says in the video.

Alongside the video clip she wrote: “Enjoying our meal at @noburestaurants london! You just can’t miss Rianna having her favourite Miso soup #ishakoppikar #rianna #nobulondon #japanesefood #yummyinmytummy #londonlife #foodies.”

Isha Koppikar will be back in action with Ram Gopal Varma‘s web series “Kadapa”.

Last year, Isha tweeted a boomerang of her showing her on a plane.

“Resuming my shoots and I am Off to Chennai! New look, what do you think? Ps – removed the mask literally for just a second for this boomerang,” she wrote.

This comes just a day after she shared some photos of her at the Haji Ali Dargah.

“Went to Haji Ali Dargah with @hajiarfat bhai and prayed for world peace and to seek blessings for all my shoots starting soon,” she tweeted on December 5.

Isha, best known for starring in films such as “Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi”, “Don” and “Darna Zaroori Hai”, didn’t mention name of her next project, but last month, she had tweeted that the team of Tamil film “Ayalaan” had started shooting for it.

The movie also stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Must Read: Milind Soman Shares His Photoshoot Pictures Spanning Over Three Decades & All Of Them Prove How He’s Ageing Backwards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube