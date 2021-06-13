Manoj Bajpayee has been the talk of the town ever since his stellar show ‘The Family Man 2’ released on Amazon Prime Video recently. The actor has been receiving unanimous praises from critics to audiences alike.

Recently, the legendary director, writer, producer Ram Gopal Varma took to his social media to appraise the talented actor, Manoj Bajpayee in high regards as he wrote, “FAMILY MAN 2 gives rise to a realistic James Bond franchise which can go on forever .Mixing family drama/action/entertainment is complex and can only be pulled off by an incredible actor like @bajpayeemanoj as he treads the very fine line between realistic and dramatic 👏👏👏🙏.”

FAMILY MAN 2 gives rise to a realistic James Bond franchise which can go on forever .Mixing family drama/action/entertainment is complex and can only be pulled off by an incredible actor like @bajpayeemanoj as he treads the very fine line between realistic and dramatic 👏👏👏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 12, 2021

Comparing the show to the world-renowned franchise like James Bond, speaks volumes of not just the show but the actor on the forefront, Manoj Bajpayee. The Family Man 2 has only seen an increase in the fanbase which clearly seems to grow by the day.

The show is touted to be an Indian OTT masterpiece by many with its new season having wooed the audiences and how, sweeping the ground off their feet with such amazing storytelling by Raj & DK, performances by Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and everyone else in pivotal roles.

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marked the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the spectacular cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talents from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

Produced by D2R Films, the much-loved show is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

