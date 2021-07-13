Advertisement

Someone rightly said, ‘If you can dream it, you can do it.’ Who would have thought that a ‘nobody’ from Delhi would be the first content creator on YouTuber to cross 10 million subscribers on the platform. Yes, it’s none other than Bhuvan Bam who is crazy popular for his channel titled ‘BB Ki Vines’. Today, we are going to decode his net worth and it’ll surely blow your mind.

It was 2014 when the 27-year-old YouTuber first uploaded his video and little did he knew, he would become one of the biggest content creators in our country.

Bhuvan Bam enjoys a massive fan following on YouTube as well as other social media platforms. The content creator has an insane amount of subscribers on the video-sharing platform with over 20 million subscribers. Yeah, we know; that’s huge!

As per caknowledge.com, the net worth of YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is $3 Million (Rs 22 Crore) in 2021.

Now, we all know that the major chunk of his income is because of his successful YouTube career and thanks to his amazing fan following, the creator also happens to have music videos and brand endorsements in his kitty.

Bhuvan Bam has over 11 million followers on Instagram and has recently revealed to his social media family that he lost both his parents.

The creator penned an emotional note on his Instagram, that read, “Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon.”

May God give you strength, Bhuvan!

What are your thoughts on Bhuvan Bam’s net worth? Tell us in the comments below.

