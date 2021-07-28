Enemy Teaser Review: Vishal & Arya Could Be Indian Film Industry's Answer To Hobbs & Shaw!

Advertisement

The fans of Vishal and Arya were recently treated with a thunderous teaser of Enemy, which has been received unanimously well on social media. Set in Singapore, the story revolves around the friend-turned-foes; one of the two leads seems to be a cop & another looks like a high-profile prisoner captivated at Changi Prison.

The entire Enemy teaser revolves around this cat & mouse chase between Vishal, Arya set in an enthralling, ‘lit’, VFX-heavy city filled with modern cars and radiant skyscrapers. The first scene, in which Vishal’s character is standing on the edge of a mammoth skyscraper, registers how the scale will be monumental.

The trailer proceeds with some smoothly edited chases sequences involving cars, bikes & even a super-sassy ambulance firing scene. Giving Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham’s ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ a desi twist, director Anand Shankar needs a solid story to back these extraordinary visuals.