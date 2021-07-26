Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is the megastar of Bollywood. Often he is seen crediting his strong and illustrious career in the industry to his wife Gauri Khan. When the world runs around Shah Rukh, it’s only Gauri that keeps him grounded. Scroll down to know how she keeps him grounded.

Gauri once appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan and revealed that how she has been the critic of SRK’s work. She also said that since no one tells him about his bad work, she is the one who ends up doing it.

As per IBTimes, Gauri Khan said, “I don’t think I am over critical at all. I mean in the sense that if he is bad in a film, I don’t need to praise him even if he’s bad. If he is bad then he has to accept the fact that he’s not good. Just as an audience, if I feel that he has overacted or he is not great, I should tell him no?”