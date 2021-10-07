Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming pan-India film, Liger is the most anticipated film of the year. A few days back the fans got the most amazing news of Mike Tyson joining the Liger family. Well, some reports state that legendary Telugu actor, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be dubbing Mike Tyson for the Telugu version of the film.

How true is this report, let’s find it out ahead!

Liger will be a pan-India film, which means it will be released in languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The question now arises is who will dub for Mike Tyson in Hindi and the other regional languages for Puri Jagannath’s Directorial? That’s when Nandamuri Balakrishna’s name came up for the telugu version as per some reports.

Now let’s see if these reports of Nandamuri Balakrishna dubbing for Mike Tyson in the Telugu version of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s starrer Liger are true or a hoax. Well, the reports are completely false. Sources close to the unit of the movie have now verified that the reports are completely false and entirely baseless.

According to the sources, Nandamuri’s voice intonations wouldn’t suit Mike Tyson’s behaviour at all and would look like a complete mismatch. Thus, the film’s team didn’t seek the notion at all after assuming about it for a fleeting minutes.

Well talking about the movie, the legendary former boxing World Heavyweight Champion Mike will lock horns with South’s heartthrob Vijay in the film. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannath. Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are producers who have come together for this big budgeted film under the Puri Connects and Dharma Productions banners.

Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh will be working together for the first time. In the film, cinematography will be handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

