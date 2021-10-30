After Sidharth Shukla’s demise at a young age, Puneeth Rajkumar’s death has really shocked the entire nation. One of the fittest actors in the Sandalwood industry breathed his last at the age of 46. Now, a video of him dancing with KGF star Yash is going viral on the internet!

For the unversed, Puneeth complained of severe chest pain yesterday and was admitted to a hospital. He was declared dead by doctors after making several efforts to save him. Many found it hard to digest the news as Puneeth was amongst the fittest stars of the South industry.

Coming back to the video, Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash are seen showing their energetic dance moves at the event of Bhajarangi 2. Fans went emotional after watching the video as it happens to be from the event that was held a day before Puneeth’s death.

Check it out below:

Day before yesterday #PuneethRajkumar

Life is like a water bubble pic.twitter.com/NNIWEtTNM7 — Jayadeep (@Its_Jdeep) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar was well known for his films like Appu, Veera Kannadiga, Ajay, Arasu, Raam, and Hudugaru to name a few.

The actor was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a group of doctors was constantly monitoring him and treating him. According to a News 18 report, Puneeth passed away today despite the best efforts by the doctors at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. Fondly called Appy by his fans, He was the youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar and Parvathamma.

Many celebrities reacted to the heartbreaking news on Twitter. R Madhavan paid a heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on Twitter and called him “kindest” and “nicest” soul. He wrote, “I don’ know what I am feeling. I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true.”

(Inputs- IANS)

