The upcoming episodes of Dance + Season 6 will see the presence of noted choreographer Prabhu Deva as the special guest.

The show is judged by well-known choreographer Remo D’Souza, who is also the Super Judge, while choreographer Shakti Mohan, dancer Salman Yusuff Khan and choreographer Punit J Pathak are the captains of their respective teams.

This season also witnessed some of the most inspiring stories of dancers. For instance, contestant Mohammed Hussain from Salman’s team performs an incredible dance act on ice that moves the captains, including Remo and special guest Prabhu Deva. On being praised for his impressive dance skills, Hussain shares his empowering journey to dance and the obstacles he overcame.

Emphasizing how he wants to build a good life for his sister and not let her succumb to the pressures and struggles of life the way he did, he goes on to express his unconditional love for his adopted sister who was not accepted by her biological family and society.

Inspired by Hussain and his mother’s deeds, Shakti Mohan announces that she will contribute to his sister’s finances. The captain says: “Just like you, I want her to study, grow independent and build a name for herself; there should not be any interruptions in her education. And for that, I want to sponsor your sister’s education. She should be capable enough to do well in life by herself and one day make you proud.”

Captain Salman Y Khan praises the contestant’s mother by saying: “There is heaven beneath a mother’s feet, and if a mother is like yours, we need not wait for death; heaven is right here. It is because of people like you that the world is still revolving or else it would have been destroyed long back.”

Remo too gets emotional and says: “I salute your mother. If every brother becomes a plus’ for his sister, the sister’s luck will turn around.”

The show has made a comeback after two years. Remo had a tough time selecting the top 12 contestants of the show, and selected a top 15, instead of the usual 12. This week, Monday to Wednesday, viewers will witness the grand premiere of the top 15 contestants.

Dance+ Season 6 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

