South actor Suriya’s Tamil Film, Jai Bhim is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. The film that was recently released on Amazon Prime has received a great response from critics and audiences alike. However, the film has created quite a stir amongst some Hindi speaking audiences on Prakash Raj’s character.

The Singham star plays the character of a police inspector in the film. In the particular scene, his character can be seen slapping a pawnbroker who speaks in Hindi and asks him to speak in Tamil.

The scene featuring Prakash Raj has now triggered a massive debate among netizens, as some claim that it publicizes an anti-Hindi sentiment, while others tried to defend it, saying it needed to be seen in the context of the film, Jai Bhim.

A user wrote, “I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil. Honestly, this kind of scene was not needed….Hope they cut it,” another user shared, “Actor Prakash Raj slaps a man in a scene of his new movie ‘Jai Bhim’, who was talking in Hindi saying “speak Tamil.” Having pride for your mother tongue is fine, but encouraging hatred/violence against others for not speaking it is most certainly not.”

Prakash Raj with his propaganda in the movie ‘Jay Bhim’ where he slaps a person who speaks in Hindi. pic.twitter.com/1SwPVssbK7 — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) November 2, 2021

I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil Honestly this kind of scene was not needed….Hope they cut it — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 1, 2021

Actor Prakash Raj slaps a man in a scene of his new movie ‘Jai Bhim’, who was talking in Hindi saying "speak Tamil." Having pride for your mother tongue is fine, but encouraging hatred/violence against others for not speaking it is most certainly not. — Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) November 3, 2021

Actor Suriya’s hypocrisy: Releases ‘Jai Bhim’ in Hindi, features scene where Prakash Raj slaps a north-Indian for speaking Hindi. pic.twitter.com/mNYfHFX6ix — RAMGEE (@RAMGEE57611473) November 2, 2021

Slaps a man for speaking Hindi ?!

What culture is this man portraying in the movie ?!

We speak 22 different languages with English & Hindi as official languages .

Are we going to slap each other over language?

Shollunge !! https://t.co/lVkn1b3NZN — Capt Harish Pillay (@captpillay) November 2, 2021

What a shameful act by Prakash Raj ? If anyone speak Tamil in North State , start slapping them. https://t.co/m7HMn9IJ8D — 🇮🇳 Mayank (Petrol++) (@Mayankaryan084) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, others explained how this scene is an important part of the plot and it doesn’t insult the Hindi-speaking population in the country.

No. You have taken him wrong. The character (Prakash Raj) doesn't know Hindi. So he slaps the man who spoke in hindi. It's in the story. It's not like Prakash doesn't like hindi. https://t.co/N2zikjyWM5 — Anchan Shaila 🍥 🚩🇮🇳 ✋ (@Shaila2502) November 2, 2021

Hi, the scene is not against Hindi-speaking Indians. The particular character tries to get away by speaking in Hindi (so that Prakash Raj wouldn't understand) and knowing this strategy, he slaps and asks him to speak in Tamil.Tamil filmmakers are not against the language Hindi1/2 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 2, 2021

Exactly, people are taking things out of context to fit their agenda. May be this person didn't have an agenda. But most people do and this precedence only grows hatred and divide people more. — Bookaholic Malayali (@book_praanthan) November 2, 2021

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin released a statement as he applauded Suriya’s latest film Jai Bhim. Sharing a lengthy post on twitter, the CM wrote, “Great art should make an impact on the audience and bring about a positive change in society. I watched my friend Suriya’s Jai Bhim, in which he has lived as advocate Chandru.”

“It has had a huge impact on me. Suriya did not just make the film on the issues of tribal people, he also contributed Rs 1 crore to the organisation which works for the welfare of tribal people,” he added.

Apart from Prakash Raj and Suriya, Jai Bhim features Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

