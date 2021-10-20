Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most celebrated shows on Indian Television. It’s been 13 years but the memories are still fresh and the bonds are still the same. Many actors have left the show but fans still follow them for the love of their character. One such name is Disha Vakani, who has shown us no sign of her return yet.

Disha took a break from TMKOC after she embraced parenthood back in 2017. Fans thought that the actress will be back after a maternity break but that sadly, never happened! Rumours were rife that the actress was in conversation with the makers but their negotiations couldn’t work out.

We do miss Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But the internet is blessed to have found a little Dayaben in the form of Suman Puri. She’s a 9-year-old from Punjab, who is witnessing a major boost in her Instagram following every single day.

In the latest video, Suman Puri did mimicry of Disha Vakani as Dayeben from one of her scenes with Amit Bhatt aka Champak chacha. From her attire to her body language and facial expressions, everything is bang on!

Netizens are in disbelief at how a 9-year-old could pick everything so well. Many would be shocked to know that she also mimics Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and is equally good at it. Have a look at one of her videos below:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a lot of changes in the cast over the years. Palak Sidhwani currently plays Sonu, and replaced Nidhi Bhanushali. On the other hand, Sunayana Fozdar stepped into the shoes of Anjali Mehta as Anjali Bhabhi. We also recently lost Ghanshyam Nayak, who passed away amidst his battle with cancer.

