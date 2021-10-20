Afsana Khan was schooled by Salman Khan during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It all happened after she used words like ‘buddhi’ and ‘gandi aurat’ for co-contestant Shamita Shetty. She also cursed Vishal Kotian saying he will die within this year. Here’s what her fiancé Saajz has to say about it all.

Sajan Sharma aka Saajz is a Punjabi singer by profession. He is soon set to marry Afsana, who is currently in the BB15 house. A lot of noise was made over how the Titliaan singer lost her calm and even ended up age-shaming Shamita during an episode.

Sajan Sharma in a conversation with Times Of India has reacted to Salman Khan schooling Afsana Khan. He began, “Salman sir is our senior and hum unki kisi bhi baat ka bura nahi maan sakte. Hamaare star guru log hamein gaali bhi de ya samjhaaye toh hum uska bura maan hi nahi sakte. I have seen people being pulled up by Salman sir in previous editions of the reality show aur unki life bann gayi hai. So, I won’t feel bad even if he pulls up Afsana in the next episode as well.”

Afsana Khan’s fiancé continued, “However, I only felt bad about the fact that no one spoke about how Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian came charging towards Afsana and kept instigating her. Everyone spoke about how she called Shamita ‘buddhi’, but no one said anything to the latter who called her ‘sh*t lady’. Vishal, too, said something nasty to her last week. Yahaan par mudda uthna chahiye tha ki ladies ki respect nahi ho rahi hai. Jay Bhanushali abused Pratik Sehajpal again. But none of these issues were addressed on the weekend episode.”

