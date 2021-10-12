After “Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara?”, when will Disha Vakani return, is the most asked question. Not just fans but even the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team and the makers don’t have an answer. But amidst it, one 9-year-old cutie is rocking Instagram and has already claimed the title of ‘Chhoti Daya’.

In the past, you might have seen several Instagram influencers enacting Daya on reels. However, ‘Chhoti Daya’ beats them all like a boss. Her “Hey Maa, Mataji” is enough to make you laugh out loud. We’re sure, after watching her, you won’t be missing Disha Vakani anymore.

The 9-year-old girl about whom we are talking is Suman Puri. She has 735 followers on Instagram. All of her posts feature her enacting Daya with an accent of Disha Vakani.

Here’s the latest one:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💢 ꜱᴜᴍᴀɴ ᴘᴜʀɪ (@suman_tmkuc)

Here’s Suman’s “Hey Maa, Mataji”:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💢 ꜱᴜᴍᴀɴ ᴘᴜʀɪ (@suman_tmkuc)

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi had said multiple times that they are still in contact with Disha Vakani. However, he also made it clear that if Disha doesn’t return, they will replace her.

Once during an interview with Times Of India, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya.”

For the unversed, Disha took a break from the show back in 2017. She went on maternity leave and is yet to return. However, on public demand, Disha made special appearances in some of the episodes in 2018 and 2019.

