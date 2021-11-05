Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif releases today. The fans have been desperately waiting for the film for more than 1.5 years and will finally see Akshay entering Rohit’s cop universe. The duo came to promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show where the actor revealed that Katrina actually slapped her for real while shooting for the film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Along with Katrina and Akshay, we will also see Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti entertaining us on the show.

Speaking to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the host of The Kapil Sharma Show asks if there were any retakes while shooting Sooryavanshi, as Akshay is considered a perfectionist and also works very fast.

Kapil Sharma said, “Akshay pajji key saath film mein aapne romance bhi kiya hai aur aapne unko thappad bhi mara hai. Kaunse scene mein zyada retake hue?”

Replying to the question, Katrina Kaif said, “Nahi, thappad wala scene mein koi retake nahi tha. Ek hi baar kiya.” Adding to Katrina’s statement, Akshay Kumar said, “Asli mein hua tha. Asli mein mara hai. Wo actually gap nazar aa jaate toh isne asli mein pail diya.” And Khiladi actor’s reply left everyone in splits.

Kapil Sharma then asked about filming romantic scenes together and whether they require retakes; the beauty quipped and answered, “Nahi, romantic wale scenes mein bhi hum zyada retake nahi karte. Akshay aur mera tuning bohot acha hai.”

The duo has done more than 7-8 films together including ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’, ‘Namaste London’, ‘Singh is Kinng’, ‘Welcome’, ‘De Dana Dan’, ‘Tees Maar Khan’. Their camaraderie is quite successful in films.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif slapping Akshay Kumar for real? Tell us in the space below.

