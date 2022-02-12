Pushpa Box Office Day 57 (Hindi): Keeps Bringing In Moolah, To Clock An Assured Of Lifetime Of Over 110 Crores

The manner in which Pushpa (Hindi) is doing currently, a lifetime of over 110 crores is pretty much on the cards. The film still has 13 days ahead of it before Gangubai Kathiawadi arrives and till then it would have footfalls been generated on a regular basis, especially at the single screens in Maharashtra and Gujarat where it is doing its best business.

In the last few days, it has managed additional collections from Delhi and Haryana as well since theatres have reopened. That allowed the momentum to stay, as a result of which the collections have now reached 106 crores*. In the remainder of the current weekend, at least 1 crore more would still come in despite the release of Badhaai Do. That film is very multiplex centric and for the audience base of Pushpa, it would make no difference.

There is no new release in the coming week and that means a good screen count would continue to be reserved for Pushpa (Hindi). The film is a blockbuster and one now waits to see if Gangubai Kathiawadi manages to surpass this lifetime on its release.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Have y’all seen Pushpa yet? Tell us in the comments below.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

