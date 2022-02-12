Badhaai Do Box Office Day 1: Opens As Predicted, Should Grow Over The Weekend

As predicted, Badhaai Do took a start of 1.65 crores at the box office. In fact, as long as the numbers were more than 1.50 crores, it would have been fair enough because this is the kind of film which would anyways have grown only on the basis of the word even in the pre-pandemic times. Hence, it’s all about getting some sort of footfalls at least and that’s what Badhaai Do has done.

Of course, a lot more is still to be done since the bare minimum target for the film would be to gain a lifetime of over 20 crores at least. That’s a possibility since there are two open weeks ahead of it till Gangubai Kathiawadi arrives on 25th February. Till that happens, the key would be for the film to jump well today & tomorrow and come close to 8 crores total before the weekend is through. That would allow it a better trajectory.

Last year when Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi had released and opened theatres, it had taken a start of 3.06 crores. Now Badhaai Do has done half of it with 1.65 crores. One just hopes that good word of mouth allows it to catch up in days to come.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

