Being a celebrity and getting trolled for what you do, say or wear are two sides of the same coin. One actress who has witnessed this first hand is Chunky Panday’s daughter and Student of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday. The actress has time and again been at the receiving end when it comes to netizens liking her outfits.

Ananya was incessantly trolled for donning a short red dress with a plunging neckline and a bralette top while promoting Gehraiyaan. Not just then, the actress has once again been bashed on social media for wearing a back thigh-high slit sheer dress with a corset bodysuit to Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash. Now, in a recent chat, Chunky has opened up about her being trolled and how he advises her to deal with it.

During a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Chunky Panday opened up about Ananya Panday being trolled for her fashion. The ‘Aakhri Pasta’ actor said, “We, as parents, have never told her what to wear and what not to. We brought up both of our daughters quite well and they are very sensible. Ananya is in the show business today, and she needs to look glamorous. She should put her best foot forward and dress up.”

Adding that he thinks his daughter looked ‘rather lovely’, Chunky Panday said, “One thing I know for sure about my girls is that there’s a certain kind of innocence in them. I’m sure they can wear anything and carry them off without looking vulgar.” While adding that he is also been made fun of for his clothing choices by his family, the Houseful actor said, “Getting laughed at for what you’re wearing is very common. We should take these things as a compliment. And if her dad doesn’t mind, then I don’t think anyone else should mind.”

Adding that the only way to deal with trolls is to laugh over their comments, he said, “I tell Ananya Panday, ‘At least people are discussing you, be it good or bad’. We make sure that we don’t bother about trolls. She has learnt to laugh at herself. One shouldn’t let these things get to their heart.”

