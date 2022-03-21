Keeping aside all his films that have entertained us for the past 34 years, Bollywood’s bhaijaan is also quite well known for his wrong-doings and the cases against him in the past.

Well, according to the latest scoop on the Radhe actor, there has been some development regarding his blackbuck poaching case. Read on to know everything below.

Apart from all his other cases, Salman Khan‘s blackbuck poaching case is still ongoing and never failed to leave our minds. According to the latest reports, the Rajashthan High Court has now given a green signal to the tranfer petition of the case.

Speaking in layman terms, Salman Khan’s pleas regarding his blackbuck poaching case will now be heard in the High Court. According ANI’s tweet, it read, “1998 blackbuck poaching case | Rajasthan High Court allows the transfer petition of actor Salman Khan. The pleas relating to the actor will now be heard in the High Court.”

1998 blackbuck poaching case | Rajasthan High Court allows the transfer petition of actor Salman Khan. The pleas relating to the actor will now be heard in the High Court. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/IBvaZ1JGEW — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

For the unversed, the infamous 1988 blackbuck poaching case was slapped on the actor after he allegedly killed two blackbucks during his shooting days of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ film in Bhagoda ki Dhani which is located in Kankani village near Jodhpur. The actor was charged under section 9/51 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Apart from him reportedly his co-actor, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Tabu were also charged under the same section and also under section 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The actor was said to have a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha however it was later revealed that the cameo was chopped off from the film.

