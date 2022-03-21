Rohit Shetty’s movies are grander than life on the silver screen and give you full Bollywood masala entertainer vibes. Earlier today, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray arrived at the Mumbai airport along with his convoy and made a stunning entry and netizens are comparing it with a Rohit’s film. Well, the CM has his own swag and so does the Bollywood director. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rohit’s last film was Sooryavanshi which did an incredible business at the box office and starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The film was released around Diwali and was one of the most anticipated films of the year 2021. Now, Shetty is popular for his cop universe and bringing the same in the comments section, netizens dragged the director on the CM’s video.

Viral Bhayani shared the video of the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on his social media account earlier today where he made a full heroic entry along with his convoy at the Mumbai airport.

Take a look at his video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens were quick to react to CM Uddhav Thackeray’s video and a user commented, “Entry hai boss ki😍😍😍” Another user commented, “Looks like Rohit Shetty movie 👏👏👏👏” A third user commented, “Kya baat hai 🔥” A fourth user commented, “Our CM our pride🙌🙌.”

Meanwhile, as for Rohit Shetty, the director is currently finalising the script of his upcoming film ‘Cirkus’ that stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The team has yet not started shooting for the same and fans are desperately waiting for an update on it.

Post Cirkus, the ace director will start his work on Singham 3 which is a huge and one of his most successful franchises starring Ajay Devgn.

What are your thoughts on CM Uddhav Thackeray’s video and netizens dragging Rohit Shetty in the comments section on the same? Tell us in the space below.

