Krish directorial ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is one of the long-delayed projects in Telugu. Despite having Telugu star hero Pawan Kalyan as the hero, the movie is somehow not making much progress.

It seems like director Krish has decided to change plans so as to resume the shooting soon.

As per Krish’s sketch, he wants Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu to get a wrap as soon as possible so that the post-production works are kept in a loop.

Eyeing the Dasara season for the release of Pawan Kalyan starrer epic movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, Krish will make a plan hereafter.

Once the shooting resumes, the team will have to pitch up with the pace and work towards the completion of the big-ticket movie. “We want to add aesthetics through set designs to enhance the visual storytelling in the film. Attention to detail will make our project stand out,” Anand Sai, who has been roped in as film’s art director, said in a recent interview.

Billed to be an epic drama, Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a warrior in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

