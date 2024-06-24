In 2023, Atlee directed ‘Jawan’, a Hindi action film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film became a massive blockbuster at the box office. Since then, many have been wondering what will the director work on next. Earlier, there were reports that the filmmaker would collaborate with Allu Arjun. However, that didn’t happen. Recently, reports stated that Atlee will now work with Salman Khan. A new update on the same is that Rajinikanth will also be a part of the same.

Imagine, a grand action film featuring Rajinikanth and Salman Khan, presented in stylish action sequences like Jawan? Won’t it be exciting? Well, it looks like Atlee is really planning to treat the audience with something bigger next time.

Atlee’s Next With Rajinikanth and Salman Khan?

A report by Bollywood Hungama mentioned that Atlee is in talks with Salman Khan and is positive that Rajinikanth will also join the project. A source told the portal, “Sun Pictures will be producing the film, and they share a family-like bond with superstar Rajinikanth. Atlee, on the other hand, has been in touch with Salman Khan for the last two years. They are confident to get both Rajinikanth and Salman Khan on board.”

The source mentioned that Salman Khan will work on Atlee’s next after finishing the shooting of Sikandar. Rajinikanth will first work on Coolie and then work on the Jawan director’s movie.

Talking about Salman Khan’s Sikandar, it is an action thriller film directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and will hit the theatres during Eid 2025. On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s Coolie is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Shobana, Sathyaraj and Dileep. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release in 2025.

