Throwback To The Time When Kalki Star Prabhas And RRR Star Jr NTR Danced Their Hearts Out

Unlike Bollywood’s frequent social gatherings, the South Indian film industry rarely sees its stars coming together, making such occasions particularly special for fans. In 2018, the wedding of SS Rajamouli’s son brought the entire Tollywood industry to Jaipur.

The biggest eye-catching incident of the wedding was the Sangeet ceremony where Prabhas, Nagarjuna and Jr. NTR energetically danced to the iconic song Botany from Nagarjuna’s 1989 movie Shiva. When the music started Prabhas and Jr. NTR invited Nagarjuna to join them and the three danced with great enthusiasm creating an unforgettable moment for everyone present.

The wedding was attended by many celebrities including Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty. This rare gathering left a lasting impression and a video of the event has recently resurfaced on social media.

Prabhas’s Upcoming Projects

Currently, Prabhas’ magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has hit the theaters. The movie features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles and blends science fiction with Hindu mythology. It explores the prophesied end of time with the arrival of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar Kalki.

In addition to the main cast, the film includes actors like Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Anna Ben and Shobana in intriguing roles. Keerthy Suresh voices the role of Bhaiarva’s futuristic car Bujji and several other actors are rumored to have special cameo roles in the film.

Jr. NTR’s Current Work

Jr. NTR is busy working on his pan-Indian film Devara directed by Koratala Siva that is set for release in August 2024. The film features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in significant roles.

Nagarjuna’s Upcoming Films

Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen in the film Naa Sami Ranga and will soon appear in Dhanush’s upcoming film Kubera directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: All You Need To Know About The Actress Who Is Always A Part Of Nag Ashwin’s Directorial Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News