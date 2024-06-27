Nag Ashwin is a notable young filmmaker in Tollywood known for creating large-scale films that garner global attention. His upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD is a mythological science fiction drama featuring an impressive cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. This highly anticipated movie is set to release on June 27 and is already generating significant buzz through its pre-booking sales.

Kalki 2898 AD will be available in multiple languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film’s trailers released a few days back raised the expectations.

Meanwhile, an interesting piece of news is making waves on social media. In all three films directed by Nag Ashwin, actress Malavika Nair has played significant roles. She is the only actress who has appeared in all his films. In Nag Ashwin’s debut film Yevade Subramanyam, Malavika Nair was the lead actress. In his second film Mahanati she portrayed the first wife of Dulquer Salman’s character. Now in Kalki 2898 AD she plays the role of Uttara which is prominently featured in the theatrical trailer. So, it’s fascinating that Malavika has been a recurring actress in Nag Ashwin’s films.

More about Malavika Nair

Born and raised in Delhi, Malvika later moved to Vyttila, Kochi before returning to Delhi to continue her schooling. She pursued higher education at the University of Edinburgh and St. Francis College for Women. She debuted as an actress in 2012 while still in high school with the film Ustaad Hotel. To date, she has acted in 17 films.

Along with Kalki 2898 AD where she plays the character Uttara, Malvika Nair is also set to appear in an upcoming film titled Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi by Srinivas Raju.

