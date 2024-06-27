Kollywood actor Karthi aims to become a Pan Indian hero by achieving more milestones in his career. Recently he has seen significant success with his movies Khaidi and Sardar. Fans have been eagerly waiting for sequels to both films. The latest exciting news is that a sequel for Sardar is in the works.

Directed by PS Mitra, Sardar was released in both Tamil and Telugu, expanding Karthi’s fan base among Telugu audiences as well. It has been reported that the director plans to make the sequel on a Pan Indian scale which will take about three months of preparation. Recently, the director revealed that the script for Sardar 2 is complete and shared his plans to shoot in various international locations, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The creators of Sardar 2 have confirmed that the script is ready and shooting will commence soon. There are also exciting rumors about a well-known Bollywood actor playing the villain and Ashika Ranganath might be the leading lady. PS Mitra is reportedly constructing a grand set in Chennai and regular shooting is expected to begin either in the first or last week of July. Fans are thrilled at the news of this sequel, eagerly awaiting its release. If Sardar 2 succeeds it could significantly boost Karthi’s image across India.

Karthi’s Professional History

Karthi is the son of famous Kollywood actor Sivakumar and the younger brother of star hero Suriya. He began his career as an assistant director under Mani Ratnam before debuting as a hero in 2007 with Paruthi Veeran, a film that won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Karthi has since captivated the Telugu audience as well by releasing his Tamil movies in Telugu. With Sardar 2 there’s a strong chance that he will further solidify his recognition as a Pan Indian hero.

