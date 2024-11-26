Ananya Panday has come a long way in Bollywood. Though she faced criticism for her acting skills at the beginning of her career, she has improved and impressed the audience with his performances in films like CTRL, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Gehraiyaan.

However, the actress has always been a victim of trolling, mainly due to the nepotism debate. Ananya has now expressed how social media trolls affected her mental health, and she had to undergo therapy.

Ananya Panday Says She Had to Undergo Therapy Because of Social Media Trolls

In an interaction with Mojo Story, Ananya Panday revealed she was still in the first year of her career when she faced massive trolling on social media due to her ‘my father was never called on Koffee with Karan’ remark on a roundtable.

The actress opened up about how people’s opinions got into her head, and she did not feel like going to the film sets anymore. She later underwent therapy to tackle her issues.

“Sometimes I feel, with mental health and social media, that you read something at the moment, and you may not realize that it’s affecting you because I am fine right now,” Ananya added, pointing out how a comment would get into her subconscious mind and affect her after weeks.

As things piled up, she decided to go for therapy with her family’s support. “I think with therapy, I could just consolidate my feelings and articulate my thoughts better,” the Dream Girl 2 actress said.

Ananya also discussed how social media can make one insecure about one’s body. “Nobody posts their failures on Instagram. You are constantly comparing yourself with someone who you think has a better life or is constantly traveling or looking happy. I also obviously had that.”

The actress added that there are still days when she does not feel confident, but she tries to face everything and not be hard on herself. “As an actor, the most I can do is talk and tell people that I, too, have such days,” she continued.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Disha Patani Slammed A News Channel For Calling Her Ugly In A Childhood Photograph: “You Couldn’t Get A Better Breaking News…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News