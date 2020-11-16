Social media is a dirty place when it comes to fan-wars, and singer Amaal Mallik has been addressing this problem for a while now. Amid the whole Salman Khan VS Shah Rukh Khan chaos on social media, there have been some people who cross the line of decency to prove their love for their favourite stars.

Amaal continuously keeps defending his fans from the people who claim to be Salman’s fans. All this started after the singer declared that his favourite actor is Shah Rukh Khan. This came as a shock to Salman fans which resulted in unwanted trolling of the singer and his admirers.

Amaal is one of those rare celebs who expresses his views without any apprehension about the same. He slams people crossing the line of decency in the name of trolling. In a conversation with Times Now, he said, “People, who say they are fans of a certain star, should know that the certain star has launched me and he is everything to me. He (Salman Khan) is a family. And Shah Rukh Khan is a great superstar and the whole country loves him.”

He also added, “Amaal Mallik loves Shah Rukh Khan as an SRKian. You cannot have a problem with my personal opinion. And I have spoken against the ones who spoke badly about my female fans, my mother, and my family. I don’t even think they are Salman Khan fans.”

Amaal Mallik further adds, “If they were, they would care about his reputation. And he (Salman Khan) himself has said that please do not do this thing. It was funny and was blown out of proportion. I am not someone who will take it but give it back if something is said disrespectful to my fans, especially female fans. If you go to the level of dirt, I will go there and give it back to you if it is against women and my fans.”

On pursuing acting as a career option, Amaal said, “I don’t think I am ready for that. I am too lazy for that. I understood it in the one time itself that how difficult it is to act. It is very easy to say an actor’s job is easy. But to stand under scorching heat and giving a moment with someone with whom you haven’t even rehearsed with sudden cameras going off, and there’s a sand storm, so considering all those it is a difficult job.”

“On the other hand, in my singing, I know I can do a re-dub. I can try again and make a better song. So, I now understand why actors charge a hefty sum. And I will never do a thing that I am not confident about. Acting as a career is a big no-no for me. I am not prepared for that. Music will always be my first priority,” concluded Amaal Mallik.

