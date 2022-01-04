Bollywood’s one of the coolest couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The two have been dating for nearly three years and often share mushy pictures on social media. Now the latest report claims that the loved-up couple is all ready to take their relationship to the next step. Scroll down to know more.

The lovebirds never fail to dish out major relationship goals. They are often spotted stepping out for cosy dinner dates and enjoying vacays together. She has even tattooed Farhan’s name on her back.

Now as per the Bollywood Life report Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are planning to tie the knot soon. A source within the industry has revealed to the publication, “Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebs, too, who have been tested COVID positive. And so the couple has decided to get married among friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don’t want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair.”

The report further quoted the source as saying, “The couple have booked a 5-star hotel as their wedding venue and have almost finalised everything. Shibani and Farhan, too, have chosen Sabyasachi outfits (like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal) for their big day and will keep it minimal with pastel colours.”

The news comes at a time when we are already witnessing several celebrity weddings this season. Now Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding reports are sure to make all fans happy.

Previously, Shibani was asked about her wedding plans to which she had replied, “We already do so much together. We work out together, we watch content together, we play with our dogs together, and then, he would go off and work and I would go off and work. So we have a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great setup going on, actually.”

