If you lead a wildling on the loose, all you can expect is destruction. And a beast as wild as Ranbir Kapoor can wreak havoc, and he is wreaking havoc! Animal’s Box Office numbers for the 10th-day advance booking are monstrous, and the film is finally eyeing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s mammoth 600+ crore, it seems.

Currently, the gangster drama, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stands at a total collection of 363.63 crore, which is only an 8-day collection. The film has done exceedingly well on the second Friday and is expected to churn out a 30+ crore collection for the second Saturday as well.

Coming to the second Sunday, the film will definitely bring a giant number owing to the advance booking gross collection of 13.04 crore already. This number has been achieved against a mammoth 5 lakh ticket sales for 14K shows for the film.

Better Numbers Than Jawan

Interestingly, Animal has now started performing better than Jawan when it comes to the box office. Be it the final collections or the advance booking trend. Jawan, for instance, did a pre-sale of around 12 crore for the second Sunday with 4.7 lakh tickets for 14K shows as well!

The Second Weekend Numbers

Animal did a pre-sale of around 5.07 crore for the second Friday against 1.9 lakh tickets for 13K shows. It collected a mammoth 24 crore as the second Friday collection. For the second Saturday, the film did a pre-sale of 10.87 crore against 3.8 lakh for 14K shows, and the film is expected to collect in the range of 30 crore for the second Saturday.

Adding the numbers for Sunday, Animal did a pre-sale of around 28 crore for the weekend against almost 9.7 lakh tickets. The numbers for the second Sunday promise a celebration already!

Record Breaking Friday

After the advance booking of around 5.07 crore for the second Friday, Animal went ahead and collected a mammoth 24 crore – the biggest 2nd Friday ever in the history of Bollywood, beating Gadar 2‘s 20.50 crore. This has been a historical record and much better than Ranbir Kapoor’s best 2nd Friday – Sanju, which collected only 12.90 crore!

Ready To Axe Jawan?

Now that Animal is trending better than Jawan, murmurs and speculations suggest that it will overtake Shah Rukh Khan‘s 600+ crore film at the Box Office and might turn out the highest-grosser of the year, which will be the second one for Ranbir Kapoor after Sanju.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Is A Success Story With ROI Of Over 69% Against 200 Crores Budget, Soon To Be A Clean ‘Hit’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News