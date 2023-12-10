Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in leading roles in rewriting history at the box office. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga landed in controversy over its violent aspect but is following a route similar to Kabir Singh. Well, only way better! Scroll below for updates on early estimates for day 9.

The action-thriller is pacing towards the 400 crore club. There is barely any competition at the ticket windows despite Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. And Ranbir Kapoor led film is making the most of it. Within eight days, it has made earnings of 362.63 crores and already attained the ‘plus’ verdict at the box office. It only needs another 38 crores to become a ‘hit,’ and that is pretty much going to be a cakewalk.

Animal Day 9 Early Estimates

Saturday has been a pure blessing for this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial as it has witnessed a massive jump of 45-54% from yesterday’s earnings of 24 crores. As per the early estimates flowing in, Animal has added box office collection in the range of 35-37 crores on day 9.

The total collection would land somewhere around 397.63-399.63 crores. There were expectations from the film to surpass the lifetime collections of Dangal (387.39 crores) today. And well, that milestone has also been unlocked with a considerable margin.

Animal is now eyeing KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) lifetime earnings!

The next aim is going to be KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), which made a total sum of 434.70 crores. Given the current momentum, Sunday is going to be another celebratory affair at the ticket windows. And with that, the aforementioned aim would be achieved.

It would be safe to say that Ranbir Kapoor is witnessing the best trajectory for any of his films to date. Thanks to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who arrived in style and conquered the Hindi box office yet again!

Animal at the Worldwide Box Office

The action-drama has been spreading its magic globally. It has already entered the 600 crore club and is all set to beat the worldwide earnings of Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 (601 crores gross) today. Animal currently stands at 600.67 crores gross.

About Animal

Animal was released in theatres on 1 December 2023. The film revolves around Ranvijay “Vijay” Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) seeking revenge after he learns about an assassination attempt on his father.

Apart from RK, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios.

