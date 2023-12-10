Animal went on an overdrive on Saturday as collections hit the roof all over again. The numbers went past the 30 crores mark and that’s simply smash for a second Saturday. There is no stopping the film from this point on as audiences have now started giving it a repeat dekko as well, and to do that for a three and a half hours films in the world of pause-and-play entertainment of OTT is a big deal in itself.

The growth was across board and that resulted in 35 crores more been accumulated at the box office. Animal is now all set to enter 400 Crore Club in real quick time as the overall collections have reached 397 crores. In fact as you read this, the 400 crores mark would already have been crossed, and that says volumes about the rapid pace that the film has seen ever since its release. Simply put, the trending is just unbelievable and one can be rest assured that all associated with it too wouldn’t have imagined such kind of huge traction at theatres.

Ranbir Kapoor has now firmly established himself in the big league and one waits to see if the next one that he starts is Ramayana or something else. If that’s the movie he does then its release won’t be before 2025. However, given the kind of superstardom that he has achieved now, he should certainly be aiming for a 2024 release as well. It may not turn out to be an event film but then every film doesn’t have to be a 500 crores affair, and as long as he delivers an entertainer with good enough production values, it would be fine.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

