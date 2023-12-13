Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has crossed 450 crore in a short time. It could, in fact, have well done that on Monday itself but then fell short by less than a couple of crores. All of that shortfall was well taken care of on Tuesday as the collections pretty much stayed stable and quite close to Monday’s numbers of 14.50 crore.

With 13 crore more coming in, the film is now on excellent grounds, which means double-digit scores will keep coming right till Sunday. It’s a given that today and tomorrow will cross the 10 crore mark again.

However, it would be interesting to see how Friday turns out to be because that’s the only day when there is still some risk around it dipping just a little bit. That said, with no new release this weekend as well, chances are that Animal may just scrape past the double-digit mark, and then growth will come over the rest of the weekend.

Currently, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film stands at 461.50 crores, and the stakes have gone really higher for big action movies like this one. Now, wait to see what’s in the filmmaker’s mind for Animal Park, which will most definitely be made now.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

