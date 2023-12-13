Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is fulfilling every promise it has made before its release – right from box office success to bringing in accolades and criticism all along. The film has collected 200+ crore overseas and continues to break new records every day, achieving a new high. Now, the gangster drama has broken a new record in Canada.

According to the latest reports, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s duo has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s duo, beating the numbers of Jawan in Canada. Jawan grossed $5.28 Million in Canada, which has been surpassed by RK’s film.

After beating Jawan, Animal has now set its eyes on Shah Rukh Khan‘s other biggie, Pathaan, and aims to claim the spot for the highest-grossing Indian film in the region.

Steady Pace In North America

Animal has maintained a steady pace in the North American region. The film, on the second Monday, collected over $252K. After 11 days of release, the gangster drama stands at $12.02 Million collection in the region.

Animal’s Lifetime Business In North America

Animal aims to finish its lifetime business in North America at a $15+ Million collection. While the film is all set to be a blockbuster already, it won’t be able to match the all-time highest-grossing films in the region.

Animal Eyes RRR & Jawan In North America

While the film has managed to cross Jawan‘s collection in Canada, it eyes RRR’s $15.34 Million and Jawan’s $15.23 Million in the North American region. SS Rajamouli’s film stands at number 3 on the list of highest-grossing Indian films ever in North America. This is followed by Jawan at number 4.

Animal with a lifetime collection of $15+ Million might overtake any one of the two spots.

Impossible To Beat #1 In The Region

Animal’s pace of box office collection in the North American territory currently suggests that the film might find it impossible to overrule the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the region. The record is currently held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which has collected over $22 Million in the territory.

Meanwhile, Animal in India stands at a collection of 448.50 crore, which will cross the 500 crore mark and add some more glorious numbers from second Tuesday’s collection.

