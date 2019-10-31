Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary WIN The Season? Divyanka Tripathi Accidentally Leaks The News

Salman Khan’s Nach Baliye 9 is the newsmaker throughout the season, be it due to the on sets accidents or the terrific performances by the contenders. Now, the dance reality show is back in the news as the name of the winners is circulating on social media even before the telecast of the grand finale.

According to the recent report in SpotboyE, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have bagged the winners’ trophy. Also, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are first runners-up. Further, Divyanka Tripathi’s comment on Yuvika’s picture supports viral news.

She replied, ” CONGRATULATIONS MY WINNERS…Super happy”.

Apart from this, some pictures too were leaked confirming the winners of the show.

Recently, show’s judge Raveena Tandon celebrated her birthday on the sets and became emotional when her family turning out on the sets to surprise. Seeing how her parents shared some anecdotes of her childhood, and her daughters mocking her for being weak in Mathematics the actress could not stop laughing.

Raveena said: “I am really touched by the team’s gesture. Everyone on this show has supported me. You all are my family now and today I feel so blessed to say that on this very special day, my entire family is with me. Thank you so much for the wonderful surprise.”

“This can be categorised as the best birthday ever. My mom and dad or my in-laws have never visited any of my sets. And this gesture by them is truly very special for me. I can only say it can’t be a bigger day for me. I had the best time of my life,” she further added.

