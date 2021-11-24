Kareena Kapoor Khan was once upon a time madly in love with Shahid Kapoor. The two were out and about their love life and dated for a brief period of time before finally parting ways. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Karan Johar teased Kareena for becoming a ‘spiritual vegetarian’ while in a relationship with Shahid to turning ‘wine drinking type’ when in a relationship with Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena and her love for wine are known to all her fans. She often gives a glimpse of the same on Instagram while enjoying ‘me time’ with her better half and girlfriends.

Once Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on ‘Koffee With Karan’ where Karan Johar teased the actress and said, “Bebo adapts. When she was dating Shahid she was this spiritual vegetarian” and added about her changed lifestyle after getting married to Saif Ali Khan, he said, “Now she is this wine drinking type, going to Gstaad, skiing, being an intellectual, reading a book.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn’t hold back and gave a savage reply to her friend and host Karan Johar and said, “I am a method actor in my personal life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which will be releasing next year. The film is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ iconic film ‘Forrest Gump’.

Laal Singh Chaddha will be clashing with Yash’ KGF 2 at the box office. Yes, get ready for some fireworks around the release of these two biggies. Haha!

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar teasing Kareena Kapoor Khan in ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor’s context? Tell us in the space below.

