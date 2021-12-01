Shehnaaz Gill went through a really tough phase after the unfortunate passing away of Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 13 winner suffered a cardiac arrest and reportedly passed away in the arms of the actress. Sana has been spotted outside her house months after and the reason is sure to melt your hearts!

Ever since Sidharth’s demise, Shehnaaz had gone into a shell. Several actors had revealed details of their meet with her and how devastated she was. Reportedly, it was mother Rita Shukla who motivated her to get back to work. She took time but eventually completed the shoot for Honsla Rakh and even was present during the promotions.

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted spending time with children at an orphanage in the Pingalwara area of Amritsar. The actress-singer was seen dressed up in simplicity as she wore a sweatshirt, jeans and paired it up with a shawl. Pictures and videos of the same are going viral on social media.

Check out a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill spending time at the orphanage below:

This made Sidharth Shukla and SidNaaz fans emotional as they went on to mention how they see a reflection of him in her!

A user wrote, “Some relationship reflects life lessons and this is more than that. One can see the reflection of sid in her and she is carrying herself beautifully ahead More strength to u #ShehnaazGill Sending u lots of love & positivity We love u #SidNaaz.”

Some relationship reflects life lessons and this is more than that. One can see the reflection of sid in her and she is carrying herself beautifully ahead More strength to u #ShehnaazGill

Sending u lots of love & positivity We love u #SidNaaz #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/wu9d5V4zcZ — Priya (@Priyaaaa13) December 1, 2021

“May she has this smile throughout her life. Good to see stronger version of #ShehnaazGill. I’ve always seen her fragile and vulnerable but I’m loving her tough version,” another tweeted.

May she has this smile throughout her life. Good to see stronger version of #ShehnaazGill. I’ve always seen her fragile and vulnerable but I’m loving her tough version. https://t.co/sSc5Jluy7p — / (@OneUnnamedGirl) December 1, 2021

Another wrote, “And she was not wrong when she said “Tu yaheen hai” Sidharth.”

“I can feel #SidharthShukla within you. His maturity can be seen clearly within you..#ShehnaazGill #WeLoveYouShehnaaz #WeLoveYouShehnaaz,” a tweet read.

I can feel #SidharthShukla within you. His maturity can be seen clearly within you..#ShehnaazGill #WeLoveYouShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/hJex0jBChT#WeLoveYouShehnaaz — Papiya Das dey Sarkar (@PapiyaDasdeySa1) December 1, 2021

