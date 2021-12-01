Bigg Boss 15 viewers were surprised when Rakhi Sawant actually entered the show with her husband Ritesh. She tied the knot back in 2019 but there were no pictures of what he looked like. After staying under the wraps for 2 years, many couldn’t believe that he actually does exist. But now, rumours are rife that the truth is not what we see! Scroll below for details.

As per the information provided earlier, Ritesh is actually an NRI businessman. But his dialect doesn’t make him look like someone who’s been working abroad for years. Besides viewers witnessed him singing and dancing to Lollypop Lagelu, which was a bit surprising!

Now, rumours are rife that Ritesh is originally a cameraman on Bigg Boss sets. The same was also mentioned by the famous Khabri on his Twitter platform. The tweet read, “Ab yeh afwaah kaun Phaila raha ki #RakhiSawant ka Pati #Ritesh actually #BiggBoss team ka cameraman hai.”

Netizens were quick to take to the comment section and mention how they’ve been noticing Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh’s lies in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Ab yeh afwaah kaun Phaila raha ki #RakhiSawant ka Pati #Ritesh actually #BiggBoss team ka cameraman hai🤔😂 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 29, 2021

A netizen wrote, “I thought they were a real couple until I watched Friday’s episode. #Ritesh told #RashmiDesai that #RakhiSawant proposed to him, and later in front of the housemates, he told them that he proposed Rakhi. They are too caught up in their lies that they are forgetting their plans.”

Another wrote, “ho vi sakta hai kyuki kisi vi angle sey woh multinational company ka boss toh lagta nahi hai.”

“Cameraman ni h y creative team k bnda h wrna aik aam bndy ko biggboss k itni kiya khbr ye smj rha k dunya ko hm jo b btayngy wo mann lygi sbse naklii insan na biodata h na kuch totally fake target krny aya hy jungli kutta kisi sy zror pitt ky nikly ga ritish nd rakhi btmz treen,” a user slammed.

Another tweeted, “Pehli baar kuch patey ki baat ki!!!kahe ka multinational company ka boss..3 saalon mein Rakhi ne apne so called’pati’ ko lekur alag,alag baaten kahi…aur Ritesh bhi, hur taraf se fake lugta hai,pur dono ek dusre ke liye hi baney hain,fake ya real,hurkaten ek jaisi hain..”

Well, netizens are convinced that Ritesh is a cameraman, what do you think?

