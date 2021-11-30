To make the game interesting Bigg Boss 15 makers eliminated 4 contestants last week, including, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Simba Nagpal. The eliminated contestants were selected by media persons who came into the house last week. Recently, the ‘Dhunki’ songstress took to her social media where she took a dig a wild card and the show creators.

To spice up the game, the show makers introduced some wild card entries, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale. The new contestants have already started creating havoc in the house, let’s see what happens in the future episodes.

Coming back to Neha Bhasin, in her long social media post, the singer took an indirect dig at wild card contestants by calling them ‘crass’, while taking a dig at Bigg Boss 15 makers, she wrote, “I am happy I got out of bigg boss 15 just in time. Class walked out while crass walked in. Also slowly I was realising there was no love, realness, heart in the house. My friends seemed tired and different. The thought what am I doing here often hung on my head like a dagger.”

Neha Bhasin further added, “That house is anti-therapy and evolution. Fighting and muddas are the crux. Plotting and planning all day. Deals are exchanged for trust. I know I am being naive when I say all this what else does one expect on Bigg boss. But I felt my soul diminishing a bit. Realised more than ever I am an artist and I’ll die one.”

Post her eviction from the controversial show, the singer claimed that she do not trust, Karan Kundrra at all. Recently during the ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ singer was asked, Karan and you finally started bond well. Anything on that,”

Neha Bhasin responded, “Karan is a cut throat player. Was tough for me to trust him. Despised him playing from the back. But later I enjoyed our mature conversations. I liked how he was a good sport in the champi task And how close he is to his family. We are humans on the show. I think he eventually appreciated my guys too.”

