Shamita Shetty was one of the strongest players in Bigg Boss OTT and is now playing gracefully in Bigg Boss 15 as well. She was the first runner up of OTT and is now putting her heart and soul in season 15 of the show and her sister and actress Shilpa Shetty has come forward in her support and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram slamming netizens who are calling Shamita ‘Privileged or arrogant’.

Shilpa captioned her post as ‘Appreciation Post’ for her sister and well, the bond between the sisters is quite strong and we have witnessed this in the past already.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle and wrote an emotional post for her sister Shamita Shetty, that read, “It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because “they think” she’s privileged or is fake, and she doesn’t have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a BIGG BOSS viewer too.”

Shilpa Shetty continued and wrote, “I’ve never commented on the show, but while a lot of people have been commenting (good /bad / ugly) I felt like saying, being privy to this format as a participant and former Host; I feel Shamita is being accosted for having a heart / being emotional and viewed as privileged by some, but IF she was, she wouldn’t be in this show trying to carve a niche for herself professionally.”

The Dhadkan actress wrote further, “I can vouch for one thing that what you see of her is as ‘REAL’ as can get. That’s her USP, she’s her authentic self. Don’t know about these so called ‘games’ and ‘strategies’; all I know is everyone is different and she reacts the way she’s conditioned. We were not born into wealth, both of us have struggled and worked our way up, uphold our middle class values, dignity being of paramount importance… that’s the upbringing.”

Concluding the post, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Whether she wins this game or not, this has got to be said, “NO GAME IN LIFE OR ON TV CAN BE AT THE COST OF LOSING ONE’S DIGNITY“. She shows that in her GAME, she’s shown grace under fire and my heart swells with pride as a sister. The show will come to an end but the memories will stay.. And, Shamita will be remembered as a Tigress and someone who has left her mark on millions of hearts with her Honesty, Dignity, Integrity, and Class.”

That’s one beautiful post that Shilpa Shetty wrote for her sister Shamita Shetty.

