‘Orange is the New Black’ star Laverne Cox has confirmed she has a boyfriend whom she “met on Tinder”, as she says she’s thankful for her partner but also “super happy” to be done with dating apps.

Cox announced her relationship status on Twitter after responding to a tweet which slammed Hinge for being a “super toxic” place, as they suggested Laverne had been banned from the app because she is a transwoman, reports femalefirst.

The initial tweet read: “Guess you gotta be a high profile transwoman like @Lavernecox to get a @hinge ban for being trans overturned.”

And the actress replied to say she had been banned from Hinge a second time before she met her boyfriend on Tinder.

She said: “I have a bf now and haven’t been on the apps in over a year. But after being reinstated on @hinge I was banned again. Not sure why. I wasn’t really meeting guys on Hinge anyway. So I just didn’t bother to look into it.. Met my bf on Tinder.”

“Super happy to be off the apps.”

She first spoke about her boyfriend in January this year, when she said she had embarked on a romance with him six months prior.

She gushed: “(Found love in 2020) almost sounds like a punchline, but, yeah, Laverne is in love again, it feels amazing. Love is an incredible thing. It’s literally this chemical thing that’s awesome and he is a really great guy and I didn’t expect it.

“I thought he was going to be this hot dude I was going to be hanging out with and then it just kind of happened.”

