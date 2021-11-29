Bigg Boss 15 is making it the headlines owing to its recent shocking eliminations and the entry of new wildcard contestants. After spending over 50 days in the BB15 house, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Simba Nagpal was evicted from the house by the housemates.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi post his exit, Simba has opened up about many things included the fakeness in the house. While addressing the issue of contestants not actually showing their personality on the reality show, he also listed a couple of housemates who fit the category. Read on to know what he said.

When we quizzed Simba Nagpal about the fakeness in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Simba Nagpal said, “Muje ek nahi kafi log aise lagte hai jo ki, obviously koi 24 gante unreal nahi reh sakta – in the end unko real rehna hi padega. Insan ki soch kya hoti hai, insan deeply kya feel karta hai who shayad aapko tab pata chalta hai when you have a deep conversation, a one-to-one conversation, jab aap kisi ke saath (aisa) karte hai, tab aapko unke real nature pata chalta hai ki woh kaisa hai. Mostly ghar ke andar maine sabke saath one-to-one conversations ki hai and mai sabko deeply janta hu ki kon real life mein kaisa hai aur kon sirf screen space ke liye efforts de raha hai.”

Simba Nagpal added, “Fake bahot bada word hoga khene ke liye. Lekin mai bolna chahunga ki who weren’t actually being real, woh bahot zyada evident rehta hai – woh screen pe reht ahai ya nahi rehta hai . Waha rehte hua it’s like really evident.” The now-evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant added, “Woh itna zyada common ho jata hai waha pe unreal rehna ki har koi unreal reh raha hai aur usmme usko support kar raha hai ya toh reacting to that ya toh unka saath dene mein. Kafi log hai joh unreal hai waha pe just for the sake of, ki woh zyada dhikhe.”

When we probed to name the Bigg Boss 15 contestants who haven’t been their true self on the show, Simba Nagpal said, “Who totally weren’t being real mai bata sakta hu. I’ll be really honest – mai Karan Kundrra ko, Vishal ko, Shamita ko, Tejasswi ko yaha jitney bhi log the Pratik, Nishant – sabko I know ki woh as a person kaise hai, kya unke believes hai life mein, kya priorities hai unke life mein, I’ve seen that side of them. Lekin joh woh game ke liye dhikhaya karte the…”

Talking about Karan Kundrra and him not being his complete true self on Bigg Boss 15, Simba Nagpal said, “Unke andar ek aggression dhikh ko milta tha – chahiye woh Pratik ko patakna ho, chahiye woh boxes ko ek dusre pe marna ho – woh bahot aggressive the uss moments pe. Lekin muje aisa lagta hai ki Karan bhai real life mein bahot zyada sweet hai and woh hi sweetness aur woh hi positivity joh woh real life mein carry karte hai who agar logo ko ponchahiye toh fans ko unse better seek milegi and zyada positive messages milenge agar woh real self dhikhate. Lekin for the game usne kafi cheez extra ki hai jiski zarurat nahi bhi thi woh bhi ki hai. Same goes for Teja.”

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal said, “Teja bhi real life mein bahot hi zyada pyaari hai, cute hai, aur joh nature ho uska who bahot swatch kisam ka nature hai, bahot hi aachi insaan hai whoh. Lekin jab game ki baat aa jati hai toh woh waha pe ya toh woh khud ko bahot restrict kari hoti hai ya toh woh samne wale ko bahot down dhikhati ya woh bahot lightly deal karne ki koshish karti hai joh ki shayad unko outburst honi chahiye ya toh…”

Do you agree with Simba Nagpal and his views on the fakeness in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Let us know in the comments below.

