After spending 55 days in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Vishal Kotian was evicted from the show – along with Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali, owing to low votes. Now, as the Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actor has stepped out into the real world, he interacted with us recently and got candid about many things.

Exclusively talking to Koimoi, the Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev actor spoke about many things, including his equation with Jay. For the unversed, the two – though initially were friends, got distant over time. In fact, the duo even resorted to violence once while in the BB 15 house.

When quizzed about his equation with Jay Bhanushali now that they are out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, Vishal Kotian said, “Ghar ke andar bhi mera koi grudge nahi tha uske khilaf. Shayad usko thodi insecurity thi jab Farah ma’am ne muje third position pe rakh diya. Woh shayad thoda insecure hoga, Waha se woh thoda grudge rakhna shuru kiya. Phir usne yeh baat felana shuru kar diya ki ‘Vishal dhoka dega, Vishal dhoka dega, Vishal dhoka dega.’”

Vishal Kotian continued, “Mai toh bilkul PK film ki Sarfaraz ke tarah feel kar raha tha. Woh ek takle baba hota hai na – Saurabh Shukla, woh bolte hai ki Sarfaraz dhoka dega – toh woh takle baba Jay Bhanushali the. (Woh bola) ki ‘Vishal dhoka dega, Vishal dhoka dega,’ end mein pata chala ki Sarfaraz ne dhoka diya hi nahi. Mere jane ke baad bhi Teja (Tejasswi Prakash) ne bola ki ‘Vishal ne toh dhoka diya hi nahi, sirf hawa maccha tha’”.

Adding that he stuck to his words to support Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita in the Bigg Boss 15 house, the now eliminated Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “Maine toh dhoka diya hi nahi. Jay ne yeh insecurity ka hawa falaya. Mujhse grudge rakhna shuru kiya. Choti si zindagi hai, mai apne dil mein pyaar lekar chalta hu grudge leke nahi chalta.” He added, “Aaj bhi mere dil mein unke liye bus pyaar hai, kabi bahar mile toh galey milunga. Jai-Veeru ki jodi maine banayi thi, maine koshish ki thi, par woh hi Sambha banke pahad pe jak baitna chahte the toh mai kya karu?! Usme meri kya galti hai?”

Continuing talking about his and Jay Bhanushali’s equation in the Bigg Boss 15 house further, Vishal Kotian said, “Usse joh 6 dhikhta tha, muje woh 9 dhikhta tha – I was ok with it. Par woh chahta tha ki mai usska che ko che hi bolu, ab yeh problem hai.”

He concluded talking about the same by comparing it to the Mahabharat saying, “Sri Krishna apne nitiyo se khel raahe the, Pitamaha Bhishma apne shidhanto se khel rahe the – dono apne jagah sahi the. Jay Pitamaha Bhishma ke tarah khel rahe the, mai Shri Krishna ke tarah khel raha tha. Galat kon hai? Dono ko idealize karte hai log.”

Signing off he added, “Lekin grudge rakhna, kissi ke dil mein dwesh rakhna – joh Jayne rakha mere khilaf… Jate jate bhi maine apne kavita mein unko hi dhek ke zikir kiya tha ki zindagi mein bahar aisa koi jagda ho jaye toh hamesha ke liye toh kya tum grudge rakte ho? Unhi ko dhek ke kaha tha aur woh samjhe bhi ki kyuki bahar aate hi unhone muje galey lagaya aur bola tha ki ‘yaar andaar ki dushmani andar. Mera koi dushmaani nahi hai tere sath.’ Maine bolo ki ‘Meri kabhi thi bhi nahi, toh kya grudge!’

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and exclusives.

