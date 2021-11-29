Last week, John Abraham along with Divya Khosla Kumar came to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their recently released film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’. While John spoke about a lot of things, one thing, in particular, was the fitness discussion he had with the host and fans on the show. Amid the same, Kapil cracked a joke on Archana Puran Singh that involved Navjot Singh Sidhu. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Kapil called for a weighing machine and asked John to weigh on it. Later, the host asked Archana to come and weigh on the machine and their fun banter is winning the hearts all over.

Advertisement

Host Kapil Sharma asked John Abraham to weigh himself and was shown that he’s 84 kgs. And then asked Archana Puran Singh to come and get weighed. Archana then told Kapil to shut up and the comedian immediately quipped and replied to her, “Sidhu Ji keh rahe hain mujhe ki kitni bhaari padhi hai yeh (Archana) mujhe, toh mujhe yeh pata karna hai.”

Haha! Kapil Sharma never misses a chance to take a dig at Archana Puran Singh and bring in Navjot Singh Sidhu in her context.

On a different note, John Abraham’s chiselled body deserves a standing ovation. The Satyameva Jayate 2 actor is a vegetarian and takes plant-based proteins and meals and his rigorous workout needs no introduction to the fans, they all know his love for fitness.

Here’s a glimpse of The Kapil Sharma Show promo:

Haha!

What are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma taking a dig at Archana Puran Singh and bringing Navjot Singh Sidhu into the conversation? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Halle Berry Reveals The Reason Why She Was Disheartened After Winning An Oscar In 2002, Says “Unfortunately For Me, That Wasn’t My Reality”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube