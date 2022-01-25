Shilpa Shetty: My heart goes out to kids affected by pandemic

On World Education Day on Monday, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra put out an emotional note for children, who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Talking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a throwback picture from school days.

Advertisement

“My heart goes out to all the kids around the globe who have been severely affected by the pandemic. They can’t interact with friends, can’t have a wholesome all-rounded (physical) education; but this is the need of the hour,” Shilpa Shetty wrote.

Shilpa Shetty added: “While we can’t blatantly expose them to the virus; we need to find ways to make it up to them. We need to take baby steps.

“This World Education Day, let’s come together to ensure that not just our kids, but also kids from all walks of life can exercise their right to education without compromising on their safety. Here’s to a stronger Gen Next. Stay safe, stay healthy! Happy World Education Day!”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty, who is currently seen as a judge on ‘India’s Got Talent’, will be seen in the film ‘Nikamma’. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Trolled For Wearing A ‘Tiny’ Blouse; Netizens Say, “Itni Sardi Me Bhi Nautanki Inke Fashion Ki…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube