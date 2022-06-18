Chris Evans is a global thanks to his portrayal of the super-human soldier Steve Rogers aka Captain America. The actor first appeared as Steve in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and handed over the shield in Avengers: Endgame (2019). In a recent chat, the actor revealed which role of his he would like to reprise, and it’s not this MCU role he almost gave a decade to.

The actor in fact chose his other Marvel role – Fantastic Four’s Johnny Storm as the character he would love to play again. For those who don’t know, four years before becoming the much-loved Cap, Evans essayed the part of the Human Torch in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). So is this superhero the role he would return to? Well, read on.

During a chat with MTV News, Chris Evans got candid about which role he would like to play again. While Marvel fans may think it is the MCU’s Captain America aka Steve Rogers, the actor shared that he’d consider reprising his role as Fantastic Four’s Johnny Storm aka Human Torch. Talking about it, Chris said, “God, wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be great?”

Continuing further, Chris Evans added, “No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old.” Chris – while stating that he loves the character, said, “but I think… aren’t they doing something now with Fantastic Four?”

In the same conversation, the Marvel star spoke about why returning as the super-human Johnny Storm was better for him than as MCU’s Steve Rogers. The actor said, “I would love it. I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows.”

Talking about Chris Evans and his part as the Human Torch aka Johnny Storm, the actor played the character in two films Fantastic Four (2005) and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). After Evans, Johnny’s character was brought to life on the silver screen by Michael B. Jordan in the 2015 film Fantastic Four.

