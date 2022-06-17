Miley Cyrus has enjoyed a huge fan following since the Hannah Montana days and her music only has a part to play in all the fame. While her songs are exceptional and the powerful vocals always do justice to the unique melody in each of her songs, it is her sense of fashion that gets discussed every once in a while on social media. Back in 2014, she had opted for a black evening gown which famously went on to be called the bondage dress.

For the unversed, Miley was previously in the news when she took a stand against the overturn of abortion laws in the United States of America. A few weeks back, there were strong speculations about having new abortion laws in the country and that was when several musicians and actors like Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner, amongst others, joined hands to speak up on the Roe v Wade.

In 2014, Miley Cyrus attended the amfAR inspiration gala in Las Vegas and let’s just say she made several heads turn with her bold look. She opted for a revealing black gown which had a straight cut skirt and a very unique torso cut. It had a bunch of black dazzling straps which helped her hide the n*pples while the rest of the body was more or less on the show. Around the tummy, she had a thin net cloth wrapped which was also the case with sheer black full sleeves. The neckline had black sequin-studded strap wrapped around in a criss-cross pattern, leaving her cl*avage completely open.

To match the look, Miley Cyrus kept her makeup simple with smokey eyes and a light pink lipstick, which let the outfit stand out effortlessly. Her blonde pixie hair, styled with stud stone earrings also went well with the overall look.

What do you think about Miley Cyrus’ bondage dress? Let us know in the comments

