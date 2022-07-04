The buzz around Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial continues as the actress seeks to throw out the verdict. The month of May was filled with news updates around the high-profile case. For the unversed, Depp had sued the Aquaman actress for $50 million over claims of defaming him through her 2018 op-ed that pointed out alleged abuse at the hands of the actor.

Not only did JD refuse the abuse accusations, but the actor also won the verdict, which led to Heard owing him $10.35 million for damages. While she won $2 million over the counter-claim. Though Depp celebrated his win, Heard has shared her disappointment over it.

Now, Amber Heard’s legal team has filed a motion requesting that the verdict of the defamation case slammed by Johnny Depp be tossed, including the $10.35 million in damages awarded to Depp by the jury. A 43-page document was submitted to the Fairfax County Circuit Court.

In it, Amber Heard argued that the ruling had several issues, including poor legal reasoning, an improperly vetted jury, and excessively awarded damages. She even called to “investigate improper juror service.” The motion also reads that Johnny Depp “presented no evidence that Ms. Heard did not believe she was abused.”

“Therefore, Mr. Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside,” it continues. Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew commented on the motion filed by Heard to toss the verdict. He said that it was expected, “just longer, more substantive.”

Meanwhile, previously, Amber Heard had received a court order by the jury to pay the $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp. For those who don’t know, the actress has an entire net worth of $8 million and cannot afford to pay the sum. It is said that she may have to file for bankruptcy.

