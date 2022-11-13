When you think Bella Hadid’s fashion couldn’t get any better, the supermodel slams another stylish look. She has to be one of the biggest fashionistas who has created a deep impact in the industry. Besides being one of the top models, who works with high-end brands, Bella is also known for her personal fashion choices.

Each time the supermodel walks a red carpet, she leaves us stunned. There are several looks to choose from, and it is hard to pinpoint one, but we try. This time, we are taking a throwback to the time when the younger Hadid sister attended the amfAR Gala during Cannes Film Festival 2017.

Bella Hadid left us enthralled in a clear and crystal-embellished gown, which flaunted most of her bare skin. It was sheer, so her toned body was visible through it. The gown had one sleeve falling down gracefully. It also featured a dangerously high-slit that ran up to her waist.

Bella Hadid boasted her long legs and paired the gown with silver heels. To be honest, the dress looks quite fragile, and we are in awe of how wonderfully Bella carried it. As the gown had enough shimmer, Hadid went low on accessories. She skipped wearing a necklace or anything on her hands.

To not take away the attention from the beautiful dress, Bella also kept her makeup minimal. She had her hair out of her face, in a sleek bun. This has to be one of her s*xiest red carpet looks. Don’t you think so?

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid recently created a lot of buzz over her spray-painted dress at Fashion Week in Paris. The model walked n*ked to the ramp and had a white dress sprayed on her. When we say Bella is a fashion queen, we mean it.

