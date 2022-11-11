When it comes to Selena Gomez, the Only Murders in the Building actress knows how to leave everyone enchanted through her looks. Time and again, she has walked the red carpet in gorgeous outfits. But her casual fits and others are always on point too.

Currently, Gomez is hitting the headlines after the release of her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The doc takes a candid look into the singer’s life through stardom. Sel is also busy with her cooking show and season two of OMITB was released this year as well.

Coming back to Selena Gomez’s fashion, the Taki Taki singer enthralled us in a stunning pink sequin dress. Back in 2020, the actress kept busy during lockdown by promoting her new album through a video of herself posing in a dusty pink dress covered with sequins. It had a cowl neck and was covered with big sequins. Sel’s sideb**bs were visible through the plunging neckline.

Selena Gomez’s dress draped perfectly on her figure. She paired the dress with a necklace, shoulder-length hair, and makeup. We absolutely love the dress worn by the Wizards of Waverly Place actress. One can wear it at parties, especially theme parties, where the dress code is the 70s and 80s, or a disco night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Meanwhile, recently, Gomez also hit the headlines after she called Taylor Swift her one true friend in Hollywood. Sel’s good friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa, who donated her organ to Selena, shaded her for saying that.

But the Calm Down singer didn’t hold back as well and replied to a video on this drama. She said that she can’t mention everyone she knows, taking a dig at Raisa. Several fans came in to support their idol as well.

What do you think about Selena Gomez’s outfit?

