Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a decent run at the box office in India. In the opening weekend itself, the film crossed the lifetime of its prequel led by the late Chadwick Boseman. Now, it has surpassed biggies like The Amazing Spider-Man and The Batman. Keep reading to know more.

Black Panther 2 opened at 12.50 crores and showed a positive trend over the weekend. In the first 3 days, the film made 42 crores and went past the Indian box office lifetime of 38 crores. Not just that, but this Ryan Coogler directorial has already taken over the run of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. It has also now surpassed two biggies with its 5th-day collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first 6 days, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned 48.50 crores* in India. With this, the film has surpassed the lifetime of The Batman’s 48.10 crores and The Amazing Spider-Man’s 48.25 crores. It will soon surpass Godzilla vs Kong, Aladdin and Iron Man 3 in the list. To check out the complete list, visit ‘Hollywood Highest’ under ‘Box Office’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, Letitia Wright recently shared that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries.

According to the film’s producer Nate Moore, the rig “clipped a median and sheared the bike off, and it tumbled” with Wright on it. “I’m still processing it,” Wright told Variety about the accident.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Uunchai Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Continues The Rock Steady Trend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News